SHAH ALAM: A total of 2,474 former members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) have participated in the Insan Rabbani Programme, a rehabilitation initiative by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS).

In a statement today, MAIS said that of the total participants, 1,064 were adults and 1,410 were children.

The programme began on Feb 15 and will continue until August 2025.

The Insan Rabbani Programme is among MAIS’s ongoing rehabilitation efforts, focusing on restoring the faith (akidah) of former GISBH members, in collaboration with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS).

“The programme consists of a rehabilitation phase followed by a strengthening and consolidation phase, each lasting six months.

“This will be followed by a post-rehabilitation phase, which includes monitoring and support services,” MAIS said.

The state religious body also implemented a Faith Rehabilitation Programme specifically for children associated with GISBH from September to December last year.

“MAIS collaborated with the National Security Council to organise a Voluntary Rehabilitation Programme for GISBH members. The programme involved seven participants from Selangor and 11 from Johor, and was held from Nov 7, 2024, to Feb 4, 2025,” the statement added.