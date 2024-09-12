KUALA LUMPUR: The Segambut Member of Parliament’s (MP) Office today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korean Society of Malaysia (KSM) and La Fiorire DSP Global Sdn Bhd, to provide complimentary hair-cutting services to 250 B40 residents within the constituency.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said under this initiative, eligible residents will benefit from free hair-cutting services at the La Fiorire Korean Beauty Group salon every month.

The programme aims to serve senior citizens, single mothers, and children from the B40 community, with the goal of enhancing their self-confidence through professional grooming.

“Additionally, a six-month hair-styling skills training programme will be offered to 20 youths from the constituency, as part of the Rakan Muda initiative, Rakan Mahir. Upon successful completion, trainees may also be considered for job opportunities,“ she added.

Hannah, who is also the Minister of Youth and Sports, said this after signing the MoU with KSM chairman Kim Jong Hwa and La Fiorire DSP Global Sdn Bhd director Kim Bumjin.

Hannah explained that, as part of the initiative, her office has also visited schools within the Segambut constituency, to identify B40 students in need of the service.

She added that the salon is well-known among the Korean community in Segambut, while KSM has conducted various corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including donating free milk to B40 children.

“Each year, they also sponsor cultural and sporting events which are organised for the benefit of the residents in this area,“ she said.