30 witnesses to testify in trial of Palestinian kidnapping case

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 30 prosecution witnesses will be called to testify in the trial of 14 individuals, including a woman, charged with kidnapping a Palestinian man three years ago.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Harvind Raja Gopal informed the court of the matter before High Court Judge K. Muniandy during case management today.

“The witness statements for all the witnesses are still being prepared. We will provide the list of witnesses to the lawyers representing all the accused within two weeks,” he said.

The accused are Mohamad Norakmal Hassan, 43; Dody Junaidi, 44; Tengku Arif Bongsu Tengku Hamid, 41; Mohamad Naziree Mustapha, 41; Faizull Hardey Mohd Isa, 42; Muhammad Iqmal Abdul Rahis, 27; Mohamad Sufian Saly, 25; Mohd Zaidi Mohd Zain, 56; Tengku Hazarul Ismail Tengku Hamid, 51, dan Mohd Azwan Jamaludin, 39; Nidarahayu Zainal, 36; Raibafie Amdan, 41; Muhammad Al Hatim Mohd Fauzi, 25, and Edy Ko’im Said, 42.

They were charged with jointly abducting the victim, aged 31, to obtain confidential information related to the development and deactivation of computer software used to hack mobile phones.

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Mayang, Kuala Lumpur, at 10.40 pm on 28 September 2022, under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and whipping upon conviction.

Meanwhile, DPP Rozaliana Zakaria informed the court that 35 witnesses would be called in the money laundering trial involving Tengku Arif Bongsu, Nidarahayu, and her husband, Raibafie.

“Witness statements will be prepared before the trial begins. Among those expected to testify are bank officers and account holders,” she said.

The trio face 19 counts of money laundering involving more than RM250,000 under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides for a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine of five times the value of the proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

The case management has been fixed for 23 May, with Judge K. Muniandy granting all the accused exemption from appearing in court.

The court had earlier set the trial for both cases to be held from July 7 to 11.