32 evacuated as flood hits Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: A temporary relief centre was opened this morning at Balai Raya Kampung Permatang Pasir in Port Dickson, providing shelter to 32 individuals from nine families.

Negeri Sembilan Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Nazri Mes Kam said the relief centre was opened at 8.30 am to accommodate victims from Taman Linggi Idaman, Darul Widad, and Kampung Permatang Pasir.

“This is due to heavy rain since last night. As the area is low-lying and located near a river, it tends to flood quickly. At the moment, it’s still drizzling and the floodwaters have yet to recede,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that no serious property damage had been reported as a result of the flooding and that his team is continuously monitoring the situation.