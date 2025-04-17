37 held in immigration raid on food court in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Immigration Department (JIM) of Penang detained 37 foreign nationals in a raid on a food court on Jalan Burma here today.

Penang JIM director Nur Zulfa Ibrahim said the raid, conducted under the Northern Zone JIM Integrated Ops, was carried out as the food court is suspected to have employed the foreigners, comprising nationals from Myanmar (31 men and women); Bangladesh (two men); Vietnam (two men); Pakistan (one man); and Indonesia (one woman).

“The operation involved JIM personnel from Penang, Kedah and Perak and all those detained are aged between 21 and 48,” she said.

Nur Zulfa said they were all detained on suspicion of having committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963, adding that action was also taken against those who employed the foreigners.