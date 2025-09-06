MELAKA: A total of 3,800 packs of meat were distributed during ‘Ibadah Korban Perdana’ (Grand Qurban Ceremony) held by the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary constituency in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration.

Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said 15 cows were sacrificed and the meat was distributed to recipients including the underprivileged group (asnaf), single mothers, senior citizens, B40 families, and local residents.

“The qurban ritual is not only about fulfilling religious obligations but also symbolises compassion and solidarity within the community.

“These are the values we aim to cultivate in Hang Tuah Jaya, ensuring that no one is left out from experiencing the joy and blessings of Aidiladha,” he said in a statement today.

Adam Adli, who is also the Member of Parliament for Hang Tuah Jaya, said the initiative also reflected the constituency’s efforts to strengthen the spirit of unity and communal care in line with the Malaysia MADANI principles, which emphasise empathy, inclusivity and social well-being.

“We also extend our thanks to all parties involved, especially the staff and volunteers who arrived as early as 8.30 am to ensure the smooth execution of the sacrificial ritual, meat processing, and distribution,” he added.

The ceremony, organised by the Hang Tuah Jaya Parliamentary Service Centre, was held at Dataran Mat Riau, Bukit Baru, involving around 120 members and volunteers from Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK).