45 police officers arrested for bribery from January-September 2024 - Ayob Khan

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 45 members and officers of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the period from January to September this year on suspicion of receiving bribes and abuse of power, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said that in the same period of nine months, 27 officers and members of the team were charged in court for the offence in which 13 individuals were convicted.

“For the period in question, Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) has opened a total of 1,557 disciplinary investigation papers and 1,118 disciplinary inquiry papers against members and officers who were suspected of breaking the rules,” he said.

He said this at the PDRM Anti-Corruption Recognition ceremony in conjunction with the team’s Integrity Day in Bukit Aman here today.

At the event, a total of 51 members and police officers received PDRM and MACC appreciation certificates for displaying high integrity in rejecting corruption.

In the meantime, Ayob Khan also reminded the leadership of police teams at all levels to take strict action against anyone involved in any corrupt activity and abuse of power regardless of rank and position.

“Let’s not as leaders only take action against low-ranking police officers while no action is taken against high-ranking police officers. There should not be double standards in taking action against officers and policemen involved in misconduct,” he said.

He said the leadership at all levels must set a good example because they are always being observed and evaluated not only by officers and subordinates but are constantly in the public eye.