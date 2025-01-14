PUTRAJAYA: The Task Force on Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Projects (TFST) has successfully revived 475 projects involving 59,050 housing units with a gross development value (GDV) of RM52.67 billion throughout 2024.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said that 441 of these projects secured the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

In addition, 25 projects that were delayed have been brought back on track, while nine abandoned projects were revived using completion methods to obtain either the CCC or the Certificate of Fitness for Occupation (CFO), along with solutions for affected homebuyers.

“Overall, the GDV of the projects that were successfully revived in 2024 indicates a 30.62 per cent increase compared to RM39.81 billion in 2023,” she said in a statement today after chairing the first TFST meeting of 2025.

She added that the number of projects obtaining CCC in 2024 rose by 11.93 per cent from 394 projects in 2023, with 54,420 housing units receiving the CCC, compared to 39,028 units in the previous year.

Meanwhile, Aiman Athirah said that as of Dec 31, the task force had identified and monitored 249 delayed private housing projects, 392 sick private housing projects and 113 abandoned private housing projects.

“These projects collectively carry a GDV of RM130.83 billion, involving 139,969 housing units,” she added.

She emphasised that the MADANI government is committed to intensifying efforts to revive sick and abandoned private housing projects through strategic measures and collaboration with various stakeholders.

This includes conducting regular site visits to assess the situation and address housing-related issues.

She added that monitoring aspects would be enhanced starting this year, allowing developers to update project progress reports in the Housing Integrated Management System (HIMS) throughout the year, providing near real-time data.

“HIMS and the Transforming and Empowering Data Usage in Housing (TEDUH) system will be upgraded to provide better and more transparent services to developers, homebuyers, banks and all Malaysians,” she said.

Aiman Athirah also outlined several improvements expected this year, including the implementation of e-SPA, where all sale and purchase agreements between developers and buyers will be conducted digitally within HIMS, and the introduction of a demerit system for developers and board members to replace the current blacklist system.

“TFST will continue to be empowered as the main platform to identify issues affecting private housing projects and propose solutions to protect homebuyers’ interests.

“This aligns with the ministry’s goal of having no abandoned projects by 2030. TFST will continue assisting homebuyers affected by sick, delayed and abandoned private housing projects by providing necessary solutions,” she said.