ALOR SETAR: A total of 60,000 ferry tickets from Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah to Langkawi and vice versa have been sold in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25), which is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday.

Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd (Ferry Line) Operations Manager Lt Commander (Rtd) Norhafiz Abdul Wahid said the number of tickets sold covers the period from May 20 to 25, through both online and counter ticket purchases.

“From May 20 to 25, a total of 113,000 tickets have been made available in the Ferry Line ticketing system, and of that amount, 60,000 have been sold. Ferry Line has also added 122 additional trips based on the encouraging ticket sales.

“Ferry Line is also extending the service hours for the additional trips up to 10 pm for both directions between Langkawi and Kuala Perlis, and Langkawi and Kuala Kedah. This allows members of the public who wish to visit LIMA’25 to enter and exit Langkawi on the same day, subject to ferry trip availability,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said to overcome the congestion expected at the Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah Ferry Terminals, passengers are advised to be at the terminal at least one hour before the scheduled ferry departure time to avoid missing their ferry.

“Ferry Line will also increase the number of trips for the Kuala Perlis to Langkawi route, following the completion of a dredging project near Kuala Perlis waters. This will allow the ferry operator to handle more trips between Kuala Perlis and Langkawi and vice versa.

“We also advise passengers to plan their journeys in advance by purchasing round-trip tickets through the ‘Cuti-Cuti Langkawi’ application,” he said.

Meantime, Norhafiz said the response and demand for ferry tickets for this edition of LIMA’25 have been significantly higher compared to LIMA’19 and LIMA’23.

“For LIMA’19, a total of 25,000 tickets were sold with 64 trips conducted, while for LIMA’23, 31,138 tickets were sold with 64 trips conducted. For LIMA’25, as of today, a total of 60,000 tickets have been sold with 122 trips to be conducted,” he said.