75 detained for trespassing in Puchong’s Ayer Itam Forest Reserve

KUALA LUMPUR: Seventy-five individuals were detained today during Ops Jejak 2 for trespassing into the Ayer Itam Forest Reserve in Puchong without valid permits.

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad said they were apprehended around 11 am by enforcement officers from the Selangor Forestry Department, with assistance from the Selangor Tengah Forest District Office, Universiti Putra Malaysia and Puchong Jaya police station.

The group had entered the permanent forest reserve via Bukit Wawasan, in violation of the National Forestry Act 1984 Application Enactment 1985, despite the area being designated for research and educational purposes under UPM’s Forestry Division.

All detainees were taken to the Serdang District Police Headquarters before being released on bail by the Forestry Department.

Muhamad Farid reminded the public that only Trail 1, a 2.8-kilometre loop approved by the Selangor State Executive Council in 2012, is open to the public for recreational use. – Bernama