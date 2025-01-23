KUALA LUMPUR: Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri revealed that 80 out of 560 children of former GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) members remain unclaimed by their parents.

She added that 475 children have been successfully reunited with their families under Section 30 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, while five others have been placed with verified guardians, also under the same law.

“We have been in contact with the parents, some of whom are interested in reuniting with their children. However, for reasons unknown to us, some have changed their minds. This is why some children have not yet been returned (to their parents or guardians),” Nancy explained.

“We hope that, if the children belong to them, parents will prioritise cooperation with us. We have made every effort to protect and care for their children,” she said after attending the Sanjungan Ilmu programme organised by the Institut Sosial Malaysia (ISM) here today.

Nancy also noted that of the unclaimed 80 children, six have been ordered by the court to remain in a Social Welfare Department (JKM) institution for three years, with a permanent order issued under Section 30(1)(d) of the Child Act 2001.

“The court has ordered that these six children remain under the care of the JKM for three years due to various reasons, including issues concerning their parents.

In October last year, media reported that a total of 560 children - 283 boys and 277 girls - were placed in shelters after JKM secured a temporary custody order from the court for two months, in accordance with Section 25(2)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

During today’s event, Nancy also officially launched the Social Services e-Learning System (EPPESO) and the ISM official portal.