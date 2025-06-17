SUNGAI PETANI: An 82-year-old man has been arrested to assist in the investigation into a viral incident in which a dog was dragged behind a motorcycle in Bandar Puteri Jaya near here.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the man was picked up at his home in Bandar Puteri Jaya at 8 pm yesterday.

“Police seized a red Honda EX5 motorcycle, a set of keys with a road tax, and a white helmet.

“The man was brought to the Kuala Muda Police headquarters for further investigation. Checks revealed he has no prior criminal record,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the elderly man was found to be suffering from dementia and memory loss, but admitted to dragging his pet dog, although he could not recall why he did so.

“Further investigations are ongoing under Section 428 of the Penal Code, and the dog will be handed over to the Veterinary Department once medical treatment is completed,“ he said.

In the incident, which occurred around 4.30 pm on Sunday, the man was seen dragging his pet dog, which was tied to the back of his motorcycle, along the road, causing injuries to the animal before he was stopped by members of the public who witnessed the act.