84-year-old reported missing, last seen at KLCC food court

PETALING JAYA: Police are appealing for help from the public to locate an 84-year-old Chinese national who has been reported missing.

According to New Straits Times, Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Sulizme Affendy Sulaiman said that Xu Baolin was last spotted at Level 2 of the Suria KLCC food court on Dec 8.

Police received a report on Xu’s disappearance the following day.

The man who is 159cm tall is reported to have a hearing problem. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-coloured pants and dark teal shoes.

The public with any information can contact the Dang Wangi Police Station at 03-26002264, the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters control center at 03-26002222, or the nearest police station.