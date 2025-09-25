AADK detains 1,411 individuals in nationwide anti-drug operation

ALOR SETAR: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) detained 1,411 individuals during its nationwide Op Cegah Khas, which targeted high-risk areas for drug addiction.

AADK deputy director-general (operations) Zainudin Abdullah revealed that 1,132 of those arrested, or 86%, tested positive for drugs, primarily methamphetamine, opiates, and marijuana.

Kedah state recorded the highest number of arrests at 263 people, followed by Johor with 151 and Perak with 139 during the three-day operation.

Zainudin also confirmed the detection of ketum abuse, with users detained for treatment under the amended Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

All individuals arrested in the operation will be investigated according to the provisions of this law.

Kedah was the primary focus of the operation, where 178 of the 263 detainees were identified as new drug addicts.

Kuala Kedah in the Kota Setar district recorded the most arrests within Kedah, followed by Kota Kuala Muda and Ayer Hangat in Langkawi.

The total number of drug-related arrests in Kedah from January to date now stands at 3,189 people.

AADK conducts these operations to intensively detect drug addicts and provide them with treatment and rehabilitation services.

The agency encourages individuals facing drug abuse problems to come forward voluntarily for assistance.

AADK currently faces challenges with drugs being easily obtained by young people through online purchases.

Parents and communities are urged to be vigilant about early signs of drug-related issues.

The agency provides comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation programmes to help addicts recover and become responsible family members. – Bernama