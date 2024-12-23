‘Access to CCTV feed at childcare centres compromises privacy’

PETALING JAYA: With a total of 4,424 cases of child abuse and neglect recorded in childcare centres as of August this year, concerns have been raised among parents on the safety of their children while there.

Noor Amira Zainal Ishkandar, 28, a mother of one, told theSun that parents should have full access to CCTV cameras at childcare centres to monitor the welfare of their children, especially since logbooks are not updated daily.

“Sending my two-month-old to a childcare centre was nerve-wracking due to her fragile state. Having access to CCTV cameras would reassure me. I wouldn’t mind paying extra if the cost is justified,” she said.

Noor Amira said CCTV footage serves as a crucial resource to investigate incidents at childcare centres and verify if an “accident” was due to negligence, lack of supervision, or an unavoidable mishap.

Father of two Mohd Ashraf Yahya, 30, said while improving staff qualifications and providing them proper training should be the priority, granting parents full CCTV access could serve as an added measure to help them remotely monitor their children.

“Such access would give parents peace of mind, knowing they can check on their child’s well-being even while at work.”

However, Malaysian Association of Registered Childcare Providers president Norsheila Abdullah objected to granting parents full access to CCTV cameras, citing privacy issues.

She claimed that while child safety is paramount, unrestricted access could compromise the privacy of other children and disrupt trust between parents and childcare providers.

“There is no need to link CCTV cameras to parents’ phones or computers. No one would want to be continuously monitored like this.

“We are not criminals unless proven otherwise. Our primary role is to care for their children while parents are at work,” she said.

Norsheila said to improve the quality and safety of childcare services, it is crucial for all parties to adhere to rules and regulations outlined in the Childcare Centre Act 1984 and the Child Act 2001.

She said parents must also respect and follow the regulations, just as childcare operators comply by implementing policies for managing their centres, staff, and parent interactions.

“When parents and childcare operators work together harmoniously, it fosters confidence and a sense of security as the child observes the positive relationships between both parties,” she said.

Childline Foundation executive director Datin Wong Poai Hong said from a child protection perspective, the proposal to allow parents unrestricted access to CCTV cameras “may not be ideal”.

She said allowing such access would raise confidentiality and privacy concerns as parents could view not only their own child but also other children, potentially violating the privacy of third parties.

“Granting unrestricted access to parents could create complications in data protection and privacy laws.

“Parents might misuse the footage if they have malicious intentions, so rather than addressing issues reactively, it’s crucial to consider the long-term implications of such demands.”

As of May this year, 506 unregistered childcare centres have been identified, and Wong stressed that parents play a pivotal role in ensuring their children’s safety by verifying whether a centre is registered before enrolling their child there.

She said while CCTV cameras were made compulsory in childcare centres years ago, cases of abuse persist, which highlight the need to address the root causes of such incidents.

“Parents who are concerned about their child’s well-being can always request to view the CCTV footage in case of any issues or suspicions.”

theSun reached out to the Selangor Social Welfare Department on Thursday for comments, but it has not replied as of press time.