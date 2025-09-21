Accurate government information key to youth empowerment says Wan Azizah

KLANG: Youth must be equipped with accurate information about government MADANI initiatives to strengthen their social and economic prospects according to Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The chairperson of Kasih Malaysia emphasised that young people must critically assess the information they receive in the digital era.

She highlighted that information authenticity has become a major challenge especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wan Azizah stressed the need for more effective communication about government assistance programs during her speech at the Nadi Aspirasi Nasional Bersama Anak Muda programme.

She expressed concern that false information risks obscuring the various forms of government assistance available in health and education sectors.

The former deputy prime minister also urged youth to maintain proper ethics and etiquette when expressing opinions on social media platforms.

She reminded Malaysians to uphold eastern values even in digital spaces by using respectful and professional language.

Wan Azizah identified youth as key to the country’s future and potential future leaders who must resist misinformation.

She underscored the importance of strengthening family institutions particularly in supporting education for youth development.

The NANBA programme organised by the Department of Community Communication featured various activities including MADANI Rahmah sales and government service counters.

The event also included health screenings immunisation programmes and art competitions for the Indian community participants.

Datuk Ismail Yusop and Dr Gunaraj George distributed MyKasih aid to 300 recipients during the programme. – Bernama