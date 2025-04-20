LENGGONG: The admission system for Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) and fully residential schools (SBP) will be streamlined starting with the January intake next year to prevent overlapping offers.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said students will still be able to apply to both institutions, but going forward, each applicant will only receive a single offer.

“At present, applicants, especially students applying to both MRSM and SBP, can end up receiving two offers.

“Usually, MRSM issues its offer letter first, but when a student later receives an offer from SBP, they often switch their choice. To address this, I will propose a streamlined admission process,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this to reporters after attending the ‘Wacana Aspirasi’ programme at MRSM here Lenggong today.

Also present at the event was MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Ahmad Zahid said he has also been appointed Chairman of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Committee, tasked with ensuring that fully residential schools, including MRSM, prioritise STEM education.

“This is part of our efforts to nurture more professionals in science, technology, engineering and other professionl fields, in preparation for Malaysia’s transition into a high-income and developed nation,“ he said.

He also stressed that there is zero tolerance for bullying in MRSM, and that any student found guilty of such misconduct will be expelled.

“I have absolutely no tolerance for bullies in MRSM, and I fully support the MARA chairman’s tagline - ‘You touch, you go.’

“Our goal is for 100 per cent of MRSM students to not only excel academically, but also uphold strong moral values, good character and discipline,“ he added.