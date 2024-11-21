Adopting ‘Goldilocks range’ in AI use

SHAH ALAM: Artificial intelligence (AI) is steadily revolutionising the media landscape in Malaysia and around the world, offering journalists new tools to enhance efficiency and improve news quality.

However, experts stress the need for balance, emphasising that while AI presents undeniable advantages, it also raises challenges that must be carefully managed.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam head of Communication and Knowledge Advancement and senior lecturer Dr Wan Hartini Wan Zainodin said AI could significantly strengthen news production.

“Time is precious in journalism, and delivering accurate news promptly is crucial. AI helps accelerate the process of gathering information and writing tasks, allowing journalists to focus on creating high-quality content.”

She said AI is a powerful tool that enhances creativity when used correctly for activities like transcribing interviews, analysing audience engagement and fact-checking, adding that with it, journalists would have more time to focus on investigative stories and in-depth reporting.

Wan Hartini also said AI is a valuable asset in video editing, translating content into different languages and adding subtitles, making news more accessible to a wider audience.

However, she stressed that media organisations must provide proper training and work closely with universities to ensure journalists are equipped to adapt to this evolving technology.

“Reskilling and upskilling are essential to maintaining a balance between AI and human effort,” she said.

Meanwhile, UiTM journalism lecturer Fadzillah Aishah Ismail said the challenges AI brings to journalism include ethical risks.

“Transparency is key and journalists must adhere to ethical principles, double-check facts, and ensure objective reporting to maintain trust and credibility.”

She said AI could potentially contribute to misinformation if not used responsibly, such as in terms of bias, plagiarism and privacy violations that could occur if journalists fail to uphold ethical standards.

“AI is a tool, not a replacement for journalistic integrity,” she said.

According to her, AI lacks

the emotional intelligence and cultural understanding needed for storytelling, especially in a diverse country like Malaysia.

She also said AI cannot replicate the human touch that makes stories meaningful as empathy and cultural sensitivity are irreplaceable in crafting narratives that resonate with audiences.

Fadzillah added that universities play a big role in preparing future journalists for an AI-driven industry.

“At UiTM, students are encouraged to use AI responsibly, with an emphasis on critical thinking and ethical practices,”

she said, and stressed that while AI can be useful for brainstorming ideas, students must create their own content.

“They are taught to balance AI tools with hard work and dedication to ensure authenticity in their reporting.”

While both experts agree that AI is reshaping journalism, they emphasised the importance of maintaining a balance between technological advancements and human creativity.

“AI is here to stay, but it is not a miracle cure. Journalists must embrace their evolving roles and ensure integrity remains at the heart of newsroom culture,” Fadzillah said.

She added that AI can assist, but it cannot replace the human touch.

“Journalism is about connecting with people, and that connection relies on empathy, authenticity and cultural understanding.”