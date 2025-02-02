Ahmad Fadzli appointed new Selangor State Secretary

SHAH ALAM: State Financial Officer Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin has been appointed as the new Selangor State Secretary, effective tomorrow.

The appointment was announced through the official Facebook page of the Selangor State Secretary’s Office tonight.

Ahmad Fadzli replaces Datuk Haris Kasim, whose tenure ended on Jan 31.

Previously, Ahmad Fadzli served at the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) as the Head of the Management Development and Innovation Cluster.

He also held the position of President of the Klang Municipal Council (now the Royal Klang City Council) in April 2020 before being appointed as State Financial Officer in December 2021