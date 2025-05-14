Ahmad Zahid chairs Cabinet meeting in PM’s absence

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi chaired the Cabinet meeting today, stepping in for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a four-day official visit to Russia.

Ahmad Zahid said the meeting proceeded smoothly, with a focus on matters that affect the well-being of the people and the country as a whole.

“Discussions and decisions were made collectively to ensure long-term benefits for our nation,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Insya-Allah, I will continue to shoulder this responsibility with full dedication and commitment for a more prosperous and harmonious Malaysia,” he added.

Anwar arrived in Moscow yesterday for his official visit, which will last until May 16, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister was welcomed with an Honorary Guard of Honour upon landing at Vnukovo-2 International Airport at 6.26 pm local time (11.26 pm Malaysia time).