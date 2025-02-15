KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his condolences to the family of Malaysian student Nur Ain Nabila Mohd Damin, 19, who passed away in Jordan after returning from performing umrah.

In a Facebook post, he expressed deep sorrow over her passing on Feb 11.

“The remains of the late Nur Ain Nabila were laid to rest upon the arrival of her mother, Ustazah Nurhafizah Ibrahim, in Jordan. There are no words to describe a mother’s grief over the loss of her beloved child, but I believe their family’s resilience and faith will give them strength in this difficult time.

“On my behalf, my Political Secretary, Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii, who was in Jordan on an official visit, met with the late student’s family to express sympathy and offer moral support during this challenging moment,” he said.

He also prayed for the family to be granted strength and patience in facing the loss.

“Let us all pray for the late Nur Ain Nabila to be placed among the righteous and pious. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Nur Ain Nabila, a student of Fiqh Wa Usuluh at Mu’tah University, Jordan, breathed her last, believed to be due to a heart attack.