Ahmad Zahid invites Malaysians to attend two-year MADANI gov’t programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has invited Malaysians to take part in various exciting activities in conjunction with the Two-Year MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and 2024 National Convention of Civil Service Reform at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from Friday (Nov 22).

He said the three-day programme is the best platform for the people to be directly involved in the government’s reform efforts, besides experiencing for themselves the benefits of the initiatives drawn up by the MADANI Government.

“I wish to call on all Malaysians to attend together, come in droves to KLCC from 9 am to 6 pm, MADANI at heart, reaching out to the people,” he posted on Facebook today.

Various activities will be held at the programme, including service exhibitions by ministries, entrepreneur booths and MADANI Sales.

In addition, visitors will be offered discounts of up to 60 per cent for payment of traffic summonses by the Royal Malaysia Police and there will also be a job carnival and discounted tickets for entry to Muzium Negara.

Previously, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, also the Unity Government spokesman, had targeted over 230,000 people to attend the programme, based on its strategic location.

The 2TM programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Department through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) as the main secretariat, in collaboration with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) and the MADANI Monitoring Unit, is set to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday (Nov 23).