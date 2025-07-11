Ahmad Zahid offers condolences to Dr Akmal Saleh on father’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his heartfelt condolences to UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh following the passing of his father, Cikgu Saleh Lempah. In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid described the loss as deeply sorrowful, noting that the elder Saleh had been a pillar of inspiration for his son.

He wrote, “I understand the depth of Dr Akmal’s love for his father. Cikgu Saleh was a source of inspiration and strength in his son’s journey to lead the youth of Malaysia.” Ahmad Zahid also prayed for the deceased to be granted mercy and forgiveness, adding, “To Dr Akmal and the entire family, I pray that you are granted strength and resilience in facing this difficult ordeal.”

The Deputy Prime Minister further extended his sympathies to the family of Kuala Langat UMNO division chief Rozana Kamarulzaman, who passed away earlier today. He described her as a significant loss to both her family and UMNO members, praying for her soul to be placed among the righteous.