KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will deliver Malaysia’s national statement at the 10th Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) in Manila today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is on a three-day visit to the Philippines, said upon his arrival, he chaired a pre-council session with the Malaysian delegation in preparation for today’s conference.

“I was briefed by Datuk Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines, regarding the itinerary for my working visit here.

“Throughout the discussions, I focused on the agenda and coordinated diplomatic priorities, particularly in disaster management. My aim is to develop suitable strategies and enhance regional cooperation,“ he said in a social media post.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman, hopes that this visit will strengthen regional relations and serve as a platform for exchanging views and experiences to ensure communities are better prepared and resilient in facing disaster risks.

It is understood that the Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a statement regarding initiatives, implementations, achievements, and challenges in executing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) 2015-2030.

