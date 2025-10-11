Aid preparation for expected floods

IPOH: With heavy floods expected in the next few months, 12 Lions Club organisations in Perak are taking proactive measures to supply necessities to the State Civil Defence Force.

Provisions are being readied to supply immediate assistance to victims before they are shifted to flood relief centres.

The effort was initiated by the Lions Club of Perak Silver State which donated necessities, including drinking water, ready-to-eat dry food like biscuits, and hygiene sets consisting of towels, soaps, toothbrushes and toothpastes.

The items were delivered to the Civil Defence Force office here on October 2. The director of the force Kol Rohaizat Hadli received them from the club.

Present were Lions Clubs District 308B2 Governor Tan Say Cheong and presidents and representatives of the clubs involved.

Rohaizat also presented appreciation certificates to representatives of the clubs.

Club Region 5 chairperson Dr Richard Ng said the action plan is to reach affected areas, especially those marked as “red zones” which would likely be inaccessible during flooding.

He noted that the agency’s staff would be able to reach the victims to distribute the items.

This is to ease the victims’ burden before they are evacuated if such a need arises.

Ng explained that the agency had approached the club for assistance.

“We are responding to their appeal. In fact, more clubs wanted to donate after Sept 25, the target date. We stopped at 12 clubs and will wait for the agency’s appeal if there is an increase in the number of flood victims.

“We managed to bring in 200 cartons of drinking water, 1,000 hygiene sets and 1,000 packets of food items which are sufficient for now,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Rohaizat said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage has identified 280 locations as “hotspots” vulnerable to floods in 12 districts in the state.

“The monsoon transition phase began from Sept 30 and and the North East Monsoon is expected to start from November until March next year.

“The State Civil Defence Force had trained 890 personnel who are ready to be mobilised in areas affected by floods,“ he added.

Rohaizat commended the Lions clubs who have contributed to the cause. “It is vital for all quarters to forge strategic partnership to face natural disasters,“ he said.