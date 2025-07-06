Aidiladha: Embrace spirit of sacrifice and obedience – Chief Secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has urged Muslims in the country to embrace the spirit of sacrifice, sincerity and obedience to Allah SWT in conjunction with the celebration of Hari Raya Aidiladha 1446 Hijrah.

In a Facebook post, Shamsul Azri said Hari Raya Aidiladha is a significant Islamic celebration that commemorates the profound story of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Prophet Ismail, symbolising complete submission to the will of God.

“Let us draw lessons from this spirit of sacrifice to strengthen noble values in our personal lives, our communities and our organisations.

“To those performing the sacrificial rites, may your deeds be accepted by Allah SWT and become a means for us to attain His forgiveness and blessings,” he said.

Shamsul Azri also extended Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims and prayed that the celebration brings blessings, unity and well-being to everyone.