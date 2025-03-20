Aidilfitri: JBPM identifies 12 accident hotspots on PLUS, LPT

KUCHING: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 12 accident hotspots along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the East Coast Expressway (LPT).

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, teams will be stationed at all these locations from March 29 to April 3.

“These two expressways are our main focus...our primary goal is to reach the accident site within 30 minutes.

“Based on our experience, accidents on these expressways can cause severe traffic congestion, so we are deploying our personnel in these locations to minimise the impact,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after attending the ceremony to appoint Koperasi Bomba Dan Penyelamat Malaysia Berhad (KOBOPEM) Advance Sdn Bhd as the operator of PETROS Multifuel Station (MFS) Batu Kawa, here today.

Meanwhile, Nor Hisham said in Sarawak, JBPM will conduct patrols along the Pan Borneo Highway during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.