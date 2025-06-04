KOTA BHARU: The amount of garbage collected in Kelantan has more than doubled during the Aidilfitri festive season compared to normal days, according to state Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah.

He said on average, 200 metric tonnes of garbage was collected every day before the festive season, but the figure increased to 400 metric tonnes per day during the festive season.

“The garbage collection schedule continues as usual, but the amount of garbage disposed has increased due to the exodus of balik kampung as well as open house events held by the public,“ he said when contacted today.

Hilmi also informed that the operating hours of the landfill have been extended until morning to meet the need.

“Among the landfills involved are in Beris Lalang, Pasir Puteh, Ketereh, Tanah Merah, and Tumpat,“ he said adding that the increase in garbage was basically in main towns compared to other districts.