Alarming spike in breast cancer among young women

PETALING JAYA: The rising number of women under 40 years old being diagnosed with breast cancer has raised concerns among medical experts, prompting calls for regular self-examinations.

Proper checks on a regular basis would help women become familiar with the normal look and feel of their breasts, and be aware of any changes.

A Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) study in 2020 found about 13.6% of women in Malaysia were diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 40.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said breast cancer recorded the highest occurrence at 34.1% compared with other cancers among women in Malaysia.

The National Cancer Registry 2017-2021 report said the percentage of cancer cases detected at stages three and four increased to 65.1% in 2021.

UPM Medicine and Health Sciences Faculty professor Datin Dr Rozi Mahmud said women who do not perform regular self-examinations or undergo screening are at risk of missing early signs of breast cancer.

She said this is particularly concerning if they fall into high-risk categories, such as having a family history of breast cancer or being carriers of certain gene mutations.

“If breast cancer is left untreated, it could metastasise to other parts of the body, with the rate depending on the type and stage of cancer.

“Once breast cancer becomes metastatic, it often has lower potential of being cured while treatment will focus on prolonging life, managing symptoms and maintaining quality of life.”

Rozi said routine breast cancer screenings, such as mammograms, ultrasounds or spiral breast computed tomography, usually begin at age 40, and younger individuals may not recognise the symptoms or seek medical advice promptly.

She said early intervention in breast cancer treatment dramatically improves survival rates because when it is caught at an early and localised stage, the five-year survival rate is between 90% and 99%.

Consultant breast and endocrine surgeon Dr Daphne Anthonysamy said it is advisable to choose the more accurate 3D mammography for screening as it is a newer technology that provides clearer images and better breast cancer detection compared with the 2D option.

“It uses less radiation, requires less compression and is generally more comfortable for patients.

“Breast cancer is not a death sentence. If detected early, treatment is often simpler, potentially avoiding the need for a mastectomy or chemotherapy.”

She said younger women may face aggressive variants, such as triple-negative breast cancer, but advancements in treatment provide effective options.

“For younger women needing chemotherapy, fertility preservation is an important consideration and this can be addressed without delaying cancer treatment.”

National Cancer Society managing director Dr M. Murallitharan said breast cancer remains a serious concern, especially as it is increasingly affecting younger women, with nearly 50% of cases being diagnosed at late stages.

“This is a challenge with lasting impacts. We are working to address the late diagnosis issue by promoting early screening awareness and education.”

He said although getting people to participate in screenings can be challenging, the society has been conducting programmes in multiple languages and communities, including in rural and underserved areas.

“These efforts include providing breast cancer screenings, education and awareness in remote areas, and have been ongoing for six years and served over 50,000 women. Our goal is to guide women towards early detection and improve outcomes across the country.”