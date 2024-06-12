Angler found drowned in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: An angler who was reported missing after falling into the sea while crossing the Kuala Chenang water-breaker wooden bridge in Langkawi last night was found dead this evening.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said the body of Che Yassin Che Ngah, 43, from Kampung Perana, Ulu Melaka here was found at 6.10 pm in the waters of Kuala Chenang around 150 metres from where he fell.

“The victim was found by members of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and was taken to the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) before identification was done by the victim’s wife.

“The body has been forwarded to Sultanah Maliha Hospital for autopsy,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was classified as a sudden death.

Che Yassin had just finished going fishing with his sister-in-law when he fell off the bridge.