SEREMBAN: Another suspect has been remanded for 14 days starting today to assist in investigations into the kidnapping of a teenage girl involving a RM2 million ransom demand here on April 10.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the remand order against the woman in her 50s was issued by Magistrate Fairuz Syuhada Amran this morning.

He said the suspect was arrested at 12.55 pm yesterday in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur and the case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961.

The media previously reported that a suspect linked to the case was shot dead by police in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, Selangor.

Following the incident, six individuals including three women, aged between 20 and 31, were remanded for 14 days starting April 14.