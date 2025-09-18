Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill to begin with clear definition, says Azalina

SHAH ALAM: A clear and precise definition of bullying will be a key focus in drafting the proposed Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She stated that this matter has been widely raised during Anti-Bullying Town Hall sessions and through the Institutional Reform Map portal.

Azalina emphasised that a firm definition is crucial to ensure follow-up actions are structured and impactful in tackling the issue.

“Many have commented that if there is going to be an Act, it must start with a proper definition of bullying,” she told reporters after attending the Selangor-level Anti-Bullying townhall session.

She added that cases must be resolved quickly if a tribunal is established.

Discussions should also expand to cover individuals over the age of 18 to protect people in the workplace.

The first phase of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill will however focus on individuals under 18.

Azalina noted that the government cannot rely solely on opinions or international studies when defining bullying.

She explained that Malaysia’s diverse society with various races and religions must be considered.

Different views were expressed by parents’ associations, lawyers, schools and the ministry during the townhall.

It is still too early to say what exactly will be defined as bullying according to the minister.

A townhall will be held in Johor tomorrow followed by sessions in northern states.

Similar engagements will also be conducted at training academies for uniformed bodies like the police and armed forces.

These sessions aim to gather as many relevant perspectives as possible.

The Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament this October after engagement sessions and Cabinet approval.

Stakeholder consultations are scheduled for completion this month before the proposal goes to Cabinet. – Bernama