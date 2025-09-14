Anwar calls for global unity to defend dignity and end violence

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Arab-Islamic world and international community to unite in defending dignity and ending violence.

Anwar stated that Israel’s attack on Qatar demonstrates that Zionist cruelty knows no boundaries.

He emphasised that the oppression extends beyond Palestinians to threaten the sovereignty of all Arab and Islamic nations.

Malaysia strongly condemns this oppressive act and will not remain silent while such aggression continues.

The Prime Minister departed for Doha to attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit at Qatar’s invitation.

Anwar will deliver Malaysia’s National Statement expressing solidarity with Qatar following the September 9 attack.

The Israeli strike in Leqtaifiya involved approximately 15 fighter jets and resulted in six casualties.

Among the dead were the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, his office manager, and a Qatari security officer.

Hamas’ top leaders reportedly survived the attack that prompted the emergency summit.

Malaysia maintains its steadfast support for the oppressed people of Palestine against ongoing aggression. – Bernama