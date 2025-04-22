PUTRAJAYA: A special sitting will be held at the Dewan Rakyat on May 5 to discuss the issue of the United States’ (US) retaliatory tariffs imposed on Malaysia.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

“Yes. May 5,” he told the media at the Prime Minister’s Department Aidilfitri Celebration event here.

Earlier, a Chinese-language daily had reported that the Prime Minister’s Office had released information regarding the matter.

The purpose of this special session is to enable members of parliament to debate the US tariff issue.

The Chinese-language newspaper also reported that based on information obtained from several members of parliament, they have not yet received any official notification letter regarding the session.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz is scheduled to visit Washington on April 24.

During the two-day visit, he will meet United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer to discuss the issue of retaliatory tariffs imposed by the US against Malaysia.

During the visit, the Malaysian delegation will also meet with several chambers of commerce, companies, and interest groups to explain the country’s position and the Cabinet’s response.

Tengku Zafrul stressed that this visit is not for negotiations but to discuss Malaysia’s important role in the supply chain between Asia and the United States, especially in the semiconductor and electrical and electronics sectors.

In addition, as ASEAN chair, Malaysia will take the opportunity to state ASEAN’s position on the tariff issue, emphasising its belief in a rules-based global trading system and the principles of multilateralism in trade.

US President Donald Trump on April 2 announced that his country would introduce a basic tariff of 10 per cent to all countries and a higher duty involving several countries including Malaysia of 24 per cent.