Anwar congratulates Thailand’s new PM Anutin, invites him to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Thailand’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anwar shared via a Facebook post that he conveyed his congratulations to Anutin through a phone call late this afternoon.

“I also expressed my joy as he is an old friend who has always been with me through thick and thin,“ Anwar said.

The Malaysian Prime Minister also invited his Thai counterpart for a working visit to Malaysia in the near future to discuss important issues.

These discussions will include strengthening bilateral relations and developments at the Thailand-Cambodia border and ASEAN cooperation.

According to Anwar, Anutin informed him that his swearing-in ceremony will take place within a week.

Anutin looks forward to meeting Anwar shortly after the ceremony, the Malaysian Prime Minister added.

Anutin, who is the leader of the Bhumjaithai party, officially assumed the position of the 32nd Prime Minister of Thailand today.

His appointment received royal endorsement, marking a new chapter in the country’s political leadership. – Bernama