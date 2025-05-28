Anwar declines to comment further on Rafizi’s resignation

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declined to comment further following the resignation of Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

When asked by the media, Anwar instead responded by questioning the source of the information, Kosmo reported.

“Who told you?” he asked reporters, briefly.

Previously, Rafizi had expressed his intention to step down if he failed to retain his position as PKR deputy president.

However, after losing, he reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving.

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has just announced his resignation from the Cabinet, effective June 17.

In a statement, Rafizi said he has submitted his resignation letter to Anwar and will begin utilising his remaining annual leave starting today until his final day in office.