Anwar pledges continued support for Paramesvaree’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to continue supporting the family of Paramesvaree, from Klang, Selangor, who is facing hardship and health issues.

The assurance was conveyed through his political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited the woman suffering from medical complications that led to the amputation of her leg, and her husband, who is afflicted with heart disease.

“Several forms of assistance have been provided and will be increased to ease their burden, as this family lives in a small room, has no stable income, and has a child still in school,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar also expressed hope that the family remains resilient in facing these trials and that the assistance provided brings them happiness in celebrating Deepavali.

He added that the Deepavali celebration, which was observed by Hindu devotees yesterday, is not complete without extending help to those in need and facing difficulties.