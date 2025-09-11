Anwar receives Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award 2025 presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledges Malaysia’s position as a global leader in Islamic finance.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar stated the award also recognises Anwar’s leadership based on justice, transparency, and sustainable development.

“His career symbolises dedication, perseverance and visionary leadership that impacts both Malaysia and the international community,” Mohd Na’im said in a Facebook post.

He expressed pride that Islamic finance under Anwar’s leadership serves as a catalyst for positive change and global cooperation.

Mohd Na’im noted that GIFA has become the second-largest recognition body after the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for honouring world leadership.

Fourteen heads of state and government have received the award since its establishment, including the Sultan of Perak in 2012.

Mohd Na’im hopes this recognition inspires collective efforts to establish Malaysia as a global MADANI nation example.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa also congratulated Anwar, emphasising how the award strengthens Malaysia’s global Islamic finance leadership.

Anwar, who serves as Finance Minister alongside his prime ministerial duties, received the award for his pivotal role in advancing Islamic finance.

Established in 2011 by Edbiz Corporation, GIFA celebrates achievements in Islamic banking and finance while promoting social responsibility commitments. – Bernama