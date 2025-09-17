Anwar’s firm stance on Palestine in Doha receives international praise

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s firm position on Palestine during the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha has received positive responses from international political observers.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan described Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s speech as one of the clearest and most assertive at the summit.

He said Malaysia has demonstrated its commitment through both diplomatic engagement and practical initiatives like the Sumud Nusantara Flotilla currently en route to Gaza with humanitarian aid.

“We have seen for ourselves that in every meeting with world leaders, the Prime Minister consistently raises and highlights the issue of Palestine,“ Zulkifli stated in a Facebook post.

He also commended Anwar’s bold proposal to sever diplomatic and trade ties with Israel, underlining the Prime Minister’s firm stance on the issue.

Regarding the Doha Resolution, Zulkifli acknowledged its shortcomings but expressed optimism about the upcoming Two-State Solution Conference in New York.

“We pray that the Two-State Solution Conference, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, will lead to meaningful progress towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,“ he added.

Zulkifli emphasised that these developments highlight the need for greater unity, stability and self-reliance among Islamic nations while fostering cooperation in economics, politics and technology. – Bernama