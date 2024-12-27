Anwar sends warm birthday wishes to Ramos-Horta

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended warm birthday wishes to Timor-Leste President Dr Jose Ramos-Horta.

In his Facebook status, Anwar described Ramos-Horta as a good friend and a true champion for freedom and justice.

“My warmest wishes to you and the people of Timor-Leste for a joyful year ahead. May the friendship between our nations and our people continue to flourish,“ Anwar expressed.

In a short video message, Anwar noted that Ramos-Horta’s special day coincides with the great celebrations of Christmas and New Year.

“You have been a good and indefatigable fighter for freedom and justice. I wish you and the country of Timor-Leste all the best. Thank you again and a blessed birthday young man and a happy New Year,” Anwar said.

On Sept 4, Ramos-Horta said that ASEAN membership will become a reality when Malaysia hosts the ASEAN Summit next year, as Malaysia remains a strong supporter of the resource-rich nation’s bid to join the powerful regional grouping.

Malaysia has supported Timor-Leste’s progress since its independence in 2002, assisting in security, human resources and institutional capacity building.