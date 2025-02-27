Anwar, Shoigu discuss key issues to strengthen bilateral ties

PUTRAJAYA: Several key issues, including defence, security, and the economy, were discussed between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu here today.

Anwar said the discussions also covered banking, science and technology, cybersecurity, connectivity, and training as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

“Today, I received a courtesy call from Shoigu, who is on a working visit to Malaysia,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister added that he shared insights from his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2024, highlighting the forum’s role as a vital platform for expanding Malaysia’s economic diplomacy and enhancing cooperation with member nations through joint initiatives and strategic partnerships.

Anwar also conveyed his appreciation for the visit, expressing confidence that it would lay the foundation for meaningful cooperation in the years to come.

Prior to his arrival in Malaysia, Shoigu had been on a working visit to Indonesia on Feb 25.