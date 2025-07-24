Anwar urges peace talks amid Thailand-Cambodia border clash

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Thailand and Cambodia to halt military engagements along their disputed border and prioritise peace talks. His remarks follow fresh clashes between the two nations early Thursday, which resulted in casualties.

Anwar expressed concern over the escalating conflict, stating, “They’re important members of ASEAN; they’re very close to Malaysia, and I have been messaging both the Prime Ministers. The least we can expect is for them to stand down, and hopefully to try and enter into negotiations.”

He emphasised that peace remains the only viable option, adding, “They have tried, but I still think peace is the only option available.” Anwar made these comments after delivering his keynote address at the ASEAN Semiconductor Summit 2025 (ASEMIS) in Petaling Jaya.

The Prime Minister revealed he had previously engaged in discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s now-suspended leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra last month. He expressed willingness to facilitate further talks to de-escalate tensions.

Thailand’s political landscape has added complexity to the situation, with former defence chief Phumtham Wechayachai serving as acting Prime Minister following Paetongtarn’s suspension over an ethics probe.

When questioned about potential trade disruptions, Anwar dismissed premature concerns, stating, “I think it’s temporary. Both have their countries’ interests at heart. Both want a peaceful resolution of the conflict, and both want to keep ASEAN engaged.”

The border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia dates back decades, with an 817-km undemarcated boundary remaining a persistent source of friction. Recent clashes began on May 28, escalating after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a shootout.

Tensions worsened this week as Thailand downgraded diplomatic ties following an alleged landmine explosion injuring a Thai soldier. Cambodia retaliated by reducing its diplomatic relations to the lowest level.

Thursday’s clash reportedly left a Thai civilian dead and three others, including a child, seriously injured.

As ASEAN Chair for 2025, Malaysia is positioned to mediate, with Anwar reaffirming the bloc’s commitment to stability. - Bernama