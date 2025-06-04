Anwar, Vietnam PM discuss US tariff issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have discussed ASEAN’s collective response to the unilateral trade tariffs imposed by the United States.

“We agreed to prioritise negotiations and avoid conflicts, aiming to achieve a fair resolution in the best interest of all ASEAN member countries,“ Anwar stated on his social media page.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that he and Pham emphasised the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and diversifying supply chains to enhance ASEAN’s economic resilience.

“Additionally, we discussed the situation in Myanmar and agreed that ASEAN must engage with all stakeholders to pursue an inclusive and peaceful resolution,“ he added.