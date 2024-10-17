ASA 2024: 1,860 entries from local creative industry, broadcasting practitioners - Fahmi Fadzil

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anugerah Seri Angkasa (ASA) 2024 has received a total of 1,860 entries from local creative industry and broadcasting practitioners, marking a 17 per cent increase compared to 1,585 nominations in ASA 2022, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He noted that the participation in three media comprised 1,287 for television, 515 for radio, and 58 in new media.

“ASA 2024 is contested in 60 categories, with 40 for television, 16 for radio and four in new media categories.

“For the first time, ASA 2024 will also introduce a new category under new media for Best Podcast,” he said while officiating the ASA 2024 Countdown event yesterday.

Also present were the Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, and the Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi said that ASA 2024 is one of the government’s initiatives to elevate the status of local broadcasting creative industry practitioners.

He noted that the award serves as recognition of the dedication, contributions, and outstanding achievements demonstrated by those in the creative broadcasting industry, including behind-the-scenes workers such as production crews, designers, presenters, and technical personnel.

“The prestigious award ceremony, held every two years, is entering its 36th edition this year since its debut in 1972,” he said.

The ASA 2024 finale will take place at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) on Oct 26.