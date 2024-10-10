ASEAN calls for early conclusion of South China Sea CoC - PM

VIENTIANE: ASEAN has called for an early conclusion of the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea at the 27th ASEAN-China Summit, here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who delivered the ASEAN Common Statement at the summit, said ASEAN reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.

“This is in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS),” he said.

Anwar’s talking point was made available to the media by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Malaysia served as the country coordinator for the ASEAN-China Summit, which was held as part of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits from Oct 9 to 11.

According to media reports, ASEAN Member States and China are currently engaged in negotiations of the COC in the South China Sea with the second reading of the negotiating text completed last year.

On another note, Anwar said ASEAN and China have been each other’s largest trading partners since 2020 with trade volume reaching US$696.7 billion in 2023.

He said, ASEAN also welcomed China’s support for energy transition efforts and encouraged collaboration in emerging technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence.

“ASEAN welcomes Joint Statement on Deepening Cooperation in People-to-People Exchanges and welcomes China’s proposal to extend the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges to 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, said ASEAN and China marked a significant milestone in their economic partnership at the summit with the announcement of the substantive conclusion of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 Upgrade negotiations.

Sonexay said this development reflects the deepening trade ties between the two sides, with China maintaining its position as ASEAN’s largest trading partner for the past 15 years, while ASEAN has been China’s top trading partner for three consecutive years since 2020.

“In addition to the trade announcement, leaders from both sides adopted five key joint statements aimed at further enhancing cooperation,” he said in his speech during the ASEAN-China Summit at the National Convention Centre here.

The five key outcomes are Combating Telecommunication Network Fraud and Online Gambling; Deepening People-to-People Exchanges; Promoting the Development of Smart Agriculture; Facilitating Cooperation in Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Ecosystem; The Substantial Conclusion of the ACFTA 3.0 Upgrade Negotiations.

However, Sonexay said the meeting reviewed the progress and set the future direction for enhancing the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with the aim of strengthening connectivity and resilience for the shared benefit of ASEAN, China, and the global community.

“The ASEAN-China partnership has significantly contributed to ASEAN Community building efforts, as well as the common goal of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the region,” he said.

The ASEAN-China Summit was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and all 10 ASEAN member countries.

Malaysia will officially take over the ASEAN Chairmanship from Laos on Oct 11.