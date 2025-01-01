PUTRAJAYA: Various agendas will be implemented by the Federal Territories Department in collaboration with relevant agencies in conjunction with Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair in 2025, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said these agendas also include plans in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“There will be a meeting with the top leadership of the Federal Territories and its agencies to identify the priorities for 2025,” she told reporters after attending the New Year’s Eve celebration at Dataran Putrajaya here last night.

She also stated that the C.H.A.S.E City agenda will remain a priority this year, encompassing inclusivity from all previously implemented policies.

C.H.A.S.E City represents Dr Zaliha’s vision to transform all three Federal Territories into Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-Friendly cities.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha, together with over 30,000 people, witnessed the LAMPU2024 Festival, featuring a mega light mapping performance, and joined in the countdown to welcome 2025, which concluded with a fireworks display and performances by local artistes.