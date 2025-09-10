ASEAN must treat South China Sea COC as regional issue, says defence chief

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN must maintain unity in upholding the South China Sea Code of Conduct and address it as a regional matter rather than through bilateral approaches.

Malaysian Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar identified the COC as a key discussion topic during the 22nd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting.

He emphasised that individual ASEAN nations might be small but collectively possess a significant voice in regional matters.

General Nizam stated that issues affecting one member state, such as the Philippines, should concern all ASEAN countries equally.

ASEAN must adhere to the Code of Conduct as a rule of law to safeguard collective interests in the South China Sea region.

He affirmed the commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation until the code receives full recognition from all parties.

General Nizam made these remarks during a joint press conference with Philippines Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr following the meeting.

General Brawner Jr welcomed Malaysia’s initiative to place the South China Sea issue on the ASEAN agenda.

The Philippines has consistently advocated for the code and appreciates Malaysia raising it again during this year’s discussions.

ASEAN defence chiefs will continue deliberations on the matter at upcoming meetings scheduled in Manila next year.

General Brawner Jr emphasised that the Code of Conduct must receive respect from both ASEAN members and all countries operating in the region.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan previously stated in July that ASEAN welcomed progress on the COC and hoped for continued positive momentum. – Bernama