ASEAN must uphold justice and speak for oppressed, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised ASEAN’s role as a principled platform that must defend justice and international law while amplifying the voices of the oppressed.

As Malaysia prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, he reaffirmed the nation’s dedication to fostering regional unity and guiding the bloc towards its 2045 vision.

“ASEAN was not born of ease, but was forged through adversity and a steadfast commitment to dialogue — a spirit that must be diligently preserved,” Anwar stated in a Facebook post.

He highlighted the need for ASEAN to resist geopolitical pressures, particularly in conflicts such as those in Gaza, Ukraine, Myanmar, and the Middle East.

The Prime Minister stressed that ASEAN’s resilience depends on boosting intra-regional trade, expanding cross-border investments, and accelerating economic integration.

“This is not a choice but a strategic necessity to ensure stronger resilience,” he said.

Anwar asserted that ASEAN must remain independent in decision-making, free from external influence.

“We will not allow our decisions to be dictated by external powers. ASEAN must boldly determine its own destiny — with one voice, courage, and steadfast resolve,” he added. - Bernama