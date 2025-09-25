ASEAN needs cross-border mechanism to tackle drug trafficking threats

PUTRAJAYA: ASEAN must adopt a bolder and more integrated collective stance to protect Southeast Asia’s future from increasingly sophisticated transnational drug syndicates.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised that only a regional approach based on data, technology, and mutual trust among member states can effectively curb drug smuggling and trafficking threats.

Malaysia has consequently proposed establishing a cross-border coordination mechanism within ASEAN to strengthen efforts, particularly targeting maritime routes originating from the Golden Triangle.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the National Anti-Drugs Committee, described this coordination as vital for preventing drug inflow from the world’s largest methamphetamine-producing hub.

“The drug smuggling network operates transnationally via complex and ever-changing land, sea, and air routes,“ he told Bernama in a recent interview.

He stressed that effective measures require ASEAN countries to function as a unified regional entity rather than working in isolation.

Malaysia’s proposals include enhancing existing frameworks like the ASEAN Airport Interdiction Task Force and ASEAN Seaport Interdiction Task Force.

This improvement aims to better coordinate enforcement at ASEAN’s air and sea entry points through systematic data sharing.

Data sharing would occur via the ASEAN Narcotics Cooperation Centre and the ASEAN Drug Monitoring Network.

Malaysia also emphasises the importance of joint patrols and training exercises among ASEAN maritime enforcement agencies.

These activities would focus on security hotspots including the Sulu Sea, Strait of Malacca, and Andaman Sea.

Current collaboration already involves joint patrols by Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore across strategic maritime routes.

The existing trilateral maritime patrols among Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia will be further strengthened to combat smuggling.

Ahmad Zahid additionally proposed establishing real-time intelligence-sharing channels between ASEAN maritime enforcement agencies.

He believes preventing drug smuggling via maritime routes requires a multinational, multi-agency, and multidisciplinary approach.

Malaysia remains committed to playing a leading role in driving this cooperation under the spirit of ASEAN solidarity. – Bernama