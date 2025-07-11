ASEAN Plus Three urged to boost resilience for future crises

SINGAPORE: Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan stressed the importance of ASEAN Plus Three nations enhancing collective resilience to tackle future crises. He called for stronger trade, investment, and infrastructure connectivity among member states.

The discussions involved Plus Three partners China, Japan, and South Korea. Balakrishnan noted ASEAN’s role as a trusted platform for regional dialogue. “ASEAN’s ability to convene a wide and diverse group of external partners is all the more salient in this day and reflects our role as a trusted platform for open and meaningful dialogue in the region,“ he said on Facebook.

Balakrishnan is attending the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Kuala Lumpur, running from July 8 to 11. The 26th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was among the key sessions held.

He also welcomed new foreign ministers to the AMM, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Canada’s Anita Anand, and Japan’s Takeshi Iwaya. Balakrishnan co-chaired the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting, reaffirming Singapore’s commitment to deepening partnerships, particularly in digital and green economic sectors. - Bernama